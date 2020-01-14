Was Zion Williamson falling asleep on the Pelicans' bench?

It happens. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Look, Zion Williamson is 19 years old. He hasn’t played a serious basketball game since the first half of his Summer League debut. He has spent the last three months watching the 15-26 New Orleans Pelicans, in between rehabbing from knee surgery.

That said ... oh no, Zion, what are you doing.

Pistons v Pelicans ...

Can you blame Zion?pic.twitter.com/rmpvTsIP1f — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 14, 2020

That would appear to be this year’s No. 1 overall pick slightly dozing off in a three-point game in the final two minutes. Unless that’s an unfortunate camera angle making it look like Williamson’s eyelids are slowly closing, that’s not great.

Williamson probably perked up over the next few minutes, in which the Pelicans took the Detroit Pistons to overtime and won 117-110.

Fortunately, it will be a lot harder for Williamson to doze off in the near future. He’s reportedly on track to make his NBA debut on Thursday, and has seemed to be rounding back into form. It’ll be hard to sleep on the Pelicans once he’s on the court.

