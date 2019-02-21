North Carolina cruises past Duke after Zion Williamson injures knee, splits shoe in half

Zion Williamson left Wednesday’s game against UNC after slipping and falling in the first minute. (Getty)

A bizarre injury stunned Duke early at home on Wednesday.

North Carolina took full advantage, dominating Duke in a 88-72 win in front of a star-studded crowd that included former President Barack Oabama.

The Blue Devils lost star forward Zion Willamson in the first minute of the rivalry showdown.

He planted his left foot while setting up the Duke offense and fell to the floor in pain. He limped off the court to the locker room and did not return with what Duke announced as a knee injury.





Further details of his injury were not made immediately available.

Williamson’s shoe split in half

Replay showed that Williamson’s left shoe split in half at the sole, and his foot slipped through the break.

Former President Barack Obama, watching from the stands, immediately noticed the equipment error.





A photo of Williamson’s busted left shoe told the story.

Zion Williamson’s Nike ripped at the sole when he slipped and fell early against North Carolina. (Getty)

Carolina takes advantage

Cam Johnson made a layup for UNC on the ensuing possession to take a 2-0 lead the Tar Heels would never relinquish as they regularly attacked the Duke post missing its most imposing force.

North Carolina leaned on veterans Johnson and Luke Maye as it ran out to a 42-32 halftime lead built mostly inside. The Tar Heels’ 34 first-half points in the paint were the most Duke had given up in a game all season.

UNC continued to control the game after halftime, going on a 13-0 run to extend their lead to 59-27.

Duke’s other star freshman stepped up in Williamson’s absence as R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish both had big games. But the Blue Devils struggled to find offense elsewhere.

Jack White took Williamson’s place in the lineup. The junior forward who averages 4.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game was no substitute.

Duke looked closed the gap late using full-court pressure in the game’s final minutes. But Carolina’s lead was too much to overcome.

Puma took notice of shoe mishap

Puma, which has pushed hard lately to make inroads into the basketball sneaker game, immediately seized on the opportunity to take a Twitter a jab at Nike, which Williamson was wearing.

Puma apparently thought better of capitalizing on the incident once Duke announced Williamson’s injury, deleting the tweet.

