BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

Ben asked: Who do you think is the best candidate for Manchester United manager to replace Erik ten Hag if he goes? Especially if Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants a younger manager to herald in a new generation?

Phil answered: Roberto de Zerbi would be a very interesting candidate, although I'm sure Brighton would not be happy at that suggestion. He is a bit of a volatile personality, but his brand of football and charisma would be interesting at Old Trafford and I think the fans would connect with him.

Maybe Graham Potter might emerge as a safer option if Ten Hag goes. Thomas Tuchel would have been very near the top of any list a couple of years ago after winning the Champions League at Chelsea but his stock has fallen somewhat at Bayern Munich.

He is leaving at the end of the season and his stock may rise again if he wins the Champions League again with Bayern.

All this is, of course, dependent on whether Ten Hag actually goes.