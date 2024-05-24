Zdravkovsi aiming for first cap after North Macedonia call-up

Motherwell midfielder Davor Zdravkovski is eyeing his first international cap after being called up by North Macedonia.

The 26-year-old has been involved in his national team's squads since arriving at Fir Park, but is yet to get minutes under his belt.

He will be hoping that changes as North Macedonia prepare for two international friendly matches at the start of next month.

Zdarvkosvi's side first travel to Rijeka to take on Croatia on Monday 3 June, before heading to the Czech Republic a week later.