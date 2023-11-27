Zay Flowers gives Ravens a 7-3 lead

Ravens receiver Zay Flowers was questionable to play with a hip injury. He is playing and even has scored a touchdown.

His 3-yard touchdown catch from Lamar Jackson has given the Ravens a 7-3 lead with 10:41 left until halftime.

Jackson is 8-of-10 for 84 yards and a touchdown. Flowers has two catches for 6 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers opened the scoring with a 12-play, 54-yard drive that ended with Cameron Dicker's 39-yard field goal.

The Ravens gained 27 yards on seven plays on their first series before punting.