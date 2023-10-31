Zakai Zeigler will not play for Tennessee basketball against Lenoir-Rhyne on Tuesday in UT's second and final exhibition.

The Vols guard is returning from ACL surgery in March following a season-ending injury on Feb. 28 against Arkansas. He also did not play in Tennessee's 89-88 exhibition win against No. 4 Michigan State on Sunday.

No. 9 Tennessee hosts Lenoir-Rhyne on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+) in its final exhibition before it opens the regular season against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6.

Zeigler was voted preseason All-SEC after earning second-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore.

Zeigler averaged 10.7 points and 5.4 assists in 28.7 minutes per game last season. He rapidly developed into a star point guard in SEC play and had five double-doubles, including a 13-point, 11-assist effort against South Carolina on Feb. 25. He was injured the following game, tumbling to the court in the opening minutes with a noncontact injury after driving on the baseline. He had to be helped off the court.

Zeigler went from little-known recruit to breakout star as a freshman, earning all-freshman and all-defensive team honors. He averaged 8.8 points and shot 35.2% on 3-pointers as a freshman.

This story will be updated.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Zakai Zeigler out for Tennessee basketball vs Lenoir-Rhyne exhibition