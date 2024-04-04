Zack Moss sounds hyped to join Joe Burrow’s Bengals offense

The Cincinnati Bengals have big plans for new running back Zack Moss and they’ve said as much in interviews since signing the former Indianapolis Colts running back in free agency.

As for Moss himself? He recently popped up with Kay Adams on the “Up and Adams” show and said general scheme fit was a big part of his signing with the team.

But so were the weapons around him.

“It’s hard to turn down a guy like Burrow…guys like Chase and Higgins and just all the talent on both sides of the ball,” Moss said. “It’s so much space. That really intrigued me. Being able to play in a box when you only got six guys, maybe seven, and if there’s seven, it’s kind of gonna be real hard for them to defend the pass game. So it’s just something that I was like very, very intrigued about and super excited to be a Bengal.”

Moss will pair with sophomore Chase Brown in a one-two combo for the Bengals that is a little more of a scheme fit than they had with Joe Mixon, who is now a member of the Houston Texans.

While Moss’ arrival won’t stop the Bengals from adding another running back in the draft at the right value, it’s this easy-to-see collaboration with Brown and the overall offense that had the veteran running back interested in the Bengals.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire