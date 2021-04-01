Zach Wilson NFL Draft Prospect Profile
Yahoo Sports’ lead draft analyst Eric Edholm shares his evaluation of the BYU quarterback.
Yahoo Sports’ lead draft analyst Eric Edholm shares his evaluation of the BYU quarterback.
Yahoo Sports’ lead draft analyst Eric Edholm shares his evaluation of the Ohio State quarterback.
The Jets could have a tough NFL Draft decision on their hands after QB Justin Fields dazzled at his Ohio State Pro Day on Tuesday.
Justin Fields. QB2.
The Packers WR surprised the high school football team in Palo Alto with new Jordan brand uniforms and shoes.
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization said "there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to adults under 55 given the potential risks," while Berlin halted the jab for under-60s.
Bob Quinn lasted five seasons as the Lions’ General Manager. His undoing came when he fired Jim Caldwell after back-to-back, 9-7 seasons and hired former Patriots’ co-worker Matt Patricia. The Lions now are rebuilding with new General Manager Brad Holmes and new head coach Dan Campbell. Current and former Lions’ players publicly lauded the dismissals [more]
Tom E. Curran, Phil Perry, and DJ Bean performed a live mock on the Next Pats Podcast. Could the Patriots land a QB or did their attempts to trade up fall short?
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed possible cooperation on vaccines with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint video conference on Tuesday, Macron's office and the Kremlin said. The Kremlin said in a statement that the trio had discussed the outlook for Russia's flagship Sputnik V vaccine being registered across the EU as well as potential deliveries and joint production of the vaccine inside the EU.
Yahoo Sports’ lead draft analyst Eric Edholm shares his evaluation of the Miami Edge defender.
The 49ers' asking price for Jimmy G understandably is high at the moment.
FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt ranks Sam Ehlinger among his top 10 quarterbacks in this draft class. In 2020, Ehlinger totaled 2,566 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. Ehlinger landed at No. 8 overall, just ahead of Notre Dame’s Ian Book and Stanford’s Davis Mills
Russia won't vaccinate the whole European Union, but the bloc will become a major manufacturing hub for Sputnik jabs. Repeated and large vaccine supply shortfalls to the EU have led to warming attitudes towards Sputnik, in a propaganda coup for Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday night, France and Germany held talks with Mr Putin after Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, suspended use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab for the under-60s over new blood clot fears. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Mrs Merkel held a video call with the Russian president to discuss "co-operation" over vaccines. Russia is subject to EU sanctions for the illegal annexation of Crimea, and Russian officials are also subject to measures for the poisoning and jailing of Alexei Navalny. Some EU leaders are increasingly willing to set those political and human rights concerns aside as they bid to ramp up their sluggish vaccination rates.
Bert Smith was down for several minutes, but fortunately appeared alert as he left the court.
Citing past and present conflicts with the Houston Police Department, Tony Buzbee says the alleged victims "will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities."
Carl Frampton has a chance to become the first Irishman to win world championships in three weight classes.
Armenia are the surprise group leaders after they struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three. The results mean that coach Joachim Loew, who is quitting after the European Championship, will be leaving Germany in third place on six points, behind 65th-ranked North Macedonia after they scored an 85th-minute winner through Eljif Elmas.
The Nurmagomedov family name is spreading into Bellator.
Conor McGregor is going after another belt – his own.
Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
NEW YORK (AP) Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.