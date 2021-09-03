Zach LaVine posts photo working out with new teammate Alex Caruso

Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine is getting acclimated to his new teammates.

On Friday, LaVine posted on a photo on his Instagram story of he and Alex Caruso working out.

Caruso, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, signed a four-year, $37 million deal to join the Bulls this offseason.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and point guard Alex Caruso putting in that offseason work. (Picture via Zach’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/T5mmXgeKLF — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 3, 2021

A week ago, LaVine posted a photo of he and DeMar DeRozan, who also signed with the Bulls this offseason.

Safe to say Zach LaVine is taking this offseason seriously as the Bulls look to return to the playoff this season.