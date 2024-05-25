Zach LaVine floated among potential Knicks offseason targets

The Chicago Bulls want to move on from Zach LaVine. They are reportedly focused on finding a trade for him this summer, but what they get in return with depend on which teams actually want him. Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently floated LaVine as one of the New York Knicks’ potential offseason targets.

“Zach LaVine isn’t as good as Mitchell. He also comes with more questions about his health. But he’s probably a better fit for the Knicks for a few reasons,” Bailey wrote. “For one thing, his size (6’5″ with a 6’8” wingspan) makes him a more natural wing. And spending the last few seasons with DeMar DeRozan has helped LaVine acclimate to not being a No. 1 option.

“As a floor spacer and secondary creator playing off of Brunson and Randle, LaVine could dominate opponents’ second or third best perimeter defenders.”

LaVine’s shot creation could help take the load off Jalen Brunson, but his lack of defensive talent might hurt New York’s style of play.

