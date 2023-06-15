Zach Freemantle expected to be fully cleared for basketball activities in July, per report

Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle

Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle was cleared for non-contact work and is expected to be fully cleared for basketball-related activities sometime in July, according to a report Thursday via Twitter from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein cited Muskies head coach Sean Miller.

Freemantle, who averaged 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 28.6 minutes per game in 22 games last season, is returning to XU for a fifth season with the team.

Freemantle suffered a foot injury in January. His final game of the season was XU's loss at Creighton.

In March, Xavier announced that Freemantle would have season-ending surgery on the foot. Freemantle had surgery on the same foot before the start of the 2021-22 season.

In April, forward Jerome Hunter announced he will return to the Musketeers next season. Hunter, who has played the past two seasons for XU after spending his first two seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers, earned additional playing time last season after Freemantle was injured.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Zach Freemantle to be fully cleared for basketball activities in July