Zach Ertz News: Bills create cap space by restructuring contract of WR Stefon Diggs
Bills currently have $3,620,582 in cap space, per NFLPA, which would put them over $11 million under the cap after Diggs savings. Zach Ertz's salary is $8.25 million. https://t.co/l4d82fqcov
— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) June 1, 2021
Things could start to get interesting on the Zach Ertz front after Field Yates reported that the Buffalo Bills freed up almost $8 million in cap space by restructuring the contract of Stefon Diggs.
With the move, the Bills could potentially add Ertz’s $8.25 million salary before the start of the 2021 campaign.
The Eagles can free up $8.5 million if they cut or trade Ertz after June 1 and already have $4 million coming off the books with the post-June 1 designation of the March releases of Alshon Jeffery and Malik Jackson.
Who are the 10 best bargains on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster in 2021?
