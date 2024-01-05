Zac Alley to be Oklahoma Sooners next defensive coordinator per reports

The Oklahoma Sooners mutually parted ways with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof on Thursday afternoon. But it didn’t take long for the Sooners to zero in on his replacement.

According to multiple reports, including one from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Oklahoma is set to hire Zac Alley as their next defensive coordinator.

Most recently, Alley was the defensive coordinator with Jacksonville State, where he helped the Gamecocks rank No. 33 in the nation in scoring defense at 21.2 points per game. Jacksonville State was 43rd in total yards, 15th in the nation in rushing yards allowed, but 96th in passing yards allowed in 2023.

Alley’s Jacksonville State defense was No. 9 in the nation in turnovers forced at 1.9 per game, including 10th in interceptions per game at 1.2.

2023 was Jacksonville State’s first season in FBS and Alley’s defense helped the Gamecocks win nine games in year one.

From 2011 to 2018, Alley was a part of Clemson’s staff as a student and then as a graduate assistant. From there, he went on to coach Boise State’s linebackers in 2019 and 2020 and also served as the co-special teams coordinator.

Prior to working with former West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State, the two served under Terry Bowden at Louisiana-Monroe. There, at the age of 27, Alley was the youngest defensive coordinator in FBS in 2021.

Though Alley is young, he’s got several years of defensive coordinator experience and comes to the Sooners as one of the brightest young talents in the game.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire