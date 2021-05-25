Young core of former Lakers displays increased promise throughout the NBA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Sands
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson brings the ball up court in the second half during an NBA basketball game.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is one of several former Lakers flourishing with other teams. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

A young core of former Lakers continues to generate buzz around the NBA.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was named the 2021 NBA sixth man of the year this week, joining the list of players who since leaving the Lakers have flourished with new teams.

Clarkson was traded by the Lakers to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018, then to the Jazz in 2019. He mostly started with the Lakers, but coming off the bench has increased his impact. Clarkson averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 68 games this season, only one of which he started.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was named an NBA All-Star in 2021 and is a candidate for the most improved player award. Randle always had the mentality and the physicality to hold his own, but developing more offensive moves has made him an undeniable threat that fans, players and coaches bore witness to heading into the playoffs. Randle led the Knicks to their first playoff appearance since the 2013-14 season.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was named the NBA most improved player and an All-Star in 2020. Ingram had the length and athleticism to play in the league when the Lakers drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016, but by adding muscle and more shot attempts to his resumé, he elevated his game. Although the Pelicans failed to reach the playoffs in 2021, they have created a new young core that includes Zion Williamson along with former Lakers Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Ingram.

In 2019, guard D'Angelo Russell was named an NBA All-Star as a part of the Brooklyn Nets. Russell, now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, has always been a prominent scoring threat, especially from long range. Adding the ability to attack the basket and create for his teammates has rounded out his game.

Russell has been around the league, playing with the Nets, the Golden State Warriors and the Timberwolves since leaving the Lakers. His stint with the Warriors was an attempt to alleviate the stress of not having Klay Thompson in the lineup and creating the possibility of a third splash brother. But, that didn't last long as he played only 33 games before being traded to Minnesota. Russell did average the most points of his career (23.6) with the Warriors. Russell's career averages sit at 17.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG and 5.3 APG.

The young core has grown enormously after leaving the Lakers, proving themselves to be valuable NBA players with bright futures.

Players drafted by the Lakers since 2014 now playing for other teams

Lonzo Ball, Pelicans: Drafted No. 2 overall in 2017; Traded with Ingram, Hart and first-round picks to the Pelicans in a three-way deal for Anthony Davis in 2019.

Thomas Bryant, Wizards: Drafted No. 42 in 2017; Waived in 2018.

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz: Drafted No. 46 in 2014; Traded to the Cavaliers in 2018.

Josh Hart, Pelicans: Drafted No. 30 in 2017; Traded to the Pelicans in the three-way deal for Davis in 2019.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans: Drafted No. 2 overall in 2016; Traded to the Pelicans for Davis in 2019.

Svi Mykhailiuk, Thunder: Drafted No. 47 in 2018; Traded with a second-round pick to the Pistons for Reggie Bullock in 2018.

Larry Nance Jr., Cavaliers: Drafted No. 27 in 2015; Traded with Clarkson to the Cavaliers for Channing Frye, Isaiah Thomas and a first-round pick (Wagner) in 2018.

Julius Randle, Knicks: Drafted No. 7 in 2014; Signed a free-agent deal with the Pelicans in 2018.

D’Angelo Russell, Timberwolves: Drafted No. 2 in 2015; Traded with Timofey Mozgov to the Nets for Brook Lopez and a first-round pick (Kyle Kuzma) in 2017.

Moe Wagner, Magic: Drafted No. 25 in 2018; Traded to the Wizards in the three-way deal for Davis in 2019.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers: Drafted No. 32 in 2016; Traded with Michael Beasley to the Clippers for Mike Muscala in 2019.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Missouri Tigers guard Clarkson takes NBA’s Sixth Man Award with Snyder’s Jazz

    Clarkson was second-team All-SEC in his lone season at Missouri.

  • Biden DOJ seeks to block the release of a 2019 memo that outlined reasons not to prosecute Trump after the Mueller report

    Attorney General Bill Barr had cited this memo as one of his reasons not to charge Trump with obstruction of justice following the Mueller report.

  • Biden and Russia's Putin are reportedly aiming to hold 1st summit in Geneva in June

    President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are working toward holding their first presidential summit in Geneva in June, during Biden's first trip abroad as president, U.S. officials tell The Associated Press. National security adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, Nikolay Patrushev, to prepare for a potential summit, and the White House and Kremlin are eyeing June 15-16. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that Putin is generally inclined to accept Biden's invitation, Politico reports. The U.S. and Russia are at loggerheads over suspected Russian hacking of U.S. companies, election interference, and, most recently, its support of Belarus forcibly grounding a commercial jetliner so it could arrest a dissident journalist on board. Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met last week in Iceland, where Lavrov proposed a new U.S.-Russia strategic dialogue. Blinken has said the Biden administration wants a "predictable, stable relationship” with Moscow. Geneva, a Cold War staple for diplomacy and intrigue, last hosted a summit between U.S. and Russian leaders in 1985, when Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev first met face-to-face. Switzerland is neutral territory and not part of NATO, making it a palatable choice for Russia. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocio

  • Dan Dakich has side gig as delivery boy to 'punish' himself for losing big in sports gambling

    Dakich lost a lot of money betting on NCAA tournament basketball, and he started delivering food to make it up.

  • Husband arrested after body of missing Connecticut mom found

    Tahj Hutchinson was arrested and charged with manslaughter after Jessica Edwards’ body was found in a wooded area Friday. When Jessica Edwards, 30, went missing in South Windsor, Connecticut on May 10, her husband and family reported it to the police. The mother of a 7-month-old boy, Edwards reportedly got into a vehicle and left home at 7 a.m., according to her husband.

  • Cannabis-Infused Desserts Maker Hervé Raises $3M, Looks At New Markets

    On Tuesday, Hervé, a maker of luxury, French-inspired, cannabis-infused desserts, announced the close of its oversubscribed $3 million Series A funding round. This raise will help fund the company’s growth and support new opportunities across the thriving cannabis industry. After a successful launch in Nevada in February 2020, Hervé is now concentrating on expanding its winning formula to other markets. With this Series A funding round, Hervé will launch in two new cannabis markets before the end of 2021 and expand into three additional markets in 2022. The funding will also be used to add both new flavors of existing products and new products, including a series of effect-based cannabis products tailored to the growing national CBD market, to the company’s lineup. “A few years ago when we first began exploring the opportunity to create luxury cannabis products, all anyone talked about was price per milligram, and the market was flooded with edibles that put little if any thought into flavor, style and quality of ingredients. Over the past year a significant shift has occurred as consumers are demanding better quality products for which they are willing to pay a premium,” Sebastien Centner, founder of Hervé, told Benzinga. “For us this shifts the buying power into the hands of the consumers which in turn is leading to an explosion in demand for products like ours. Our goal now is to service these customers in more markets while also adding to our product portfolio with new flavors of existing products and new products altogether.” Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: Hablamos con la Legendaria Jane Fonda sobre Cannabis, Cáñamo y Activismo Básicos del Cannabis: ¿Qué Son los Tricomas? See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHouse Of Saka Taps Cannabis Beverage Expert Aaron Silverstein As Production and Business Development VPPAX, Ilera Holistic Partner To Provide Cannabis Products Formulated Especially For Veterans© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • An American Will Win the Champions League This Week. This American Did It 24 Years Ago.

    Either Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Man City’s Zack Steffen will become the second U.S. player to win a Champions League medal. Jovan Kirovski was the first.

  • Naomi Osaka’s Historic Year Includes Record $55 Million Payday

    Naomi Osaka catapulted into the global spotlight in 2018 with her memorable U.S. Open win over Serena Williams and backed it up four months later with a second grand slam in Australia—the first singles majors ever for a Japanese player. She was hailed for the breakthrough, but the tennis ace was just getting warmed up. […]

  • Texas lands just outside the top 10 in Sporting News’ preseason college football rankings

    Sporting News released their updated top 25 for the 2021 college football season and the Longhorns land at No. 13 overall. The Longhorns’ offense averaged 42.7 points per game last season, but Sam Ehlinger is gone, Bill Bender. The pressure is on for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns next season

  • Emily Blunt says A Quiet Place: Part II was inspired by Jaws

    Note: This footage was shot around the movie’s original release date, just before everyone went into lockdown. That’s why there are no masks and no social distancing.

  • Glossier's New Lipsticks Finally Solve That Pesky Mask Problem (and They're So Pretty)

    Remember when we said lipstick was over? Because let's be honest—face masks and lipstick are not the best combination. Well, Glossier's new Ultra Lip might've just solved that problem once and for all.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • Packer QB Jordan Love has a Wisconsin Badger connection you may not have realized

    For the Green Bay Packer fans out there that also are big followers of Wisconsin football, you probably know the current saga that is Aaron

  • 4 AAPI Designers on the ‘Model Minority’ Myth and How It Impacts the Fashion Industry

    Creatives open up about what the industry can do to fight Asian hate—and why it's crucial that people address and reject the harmful generalizations surrounding the community.

  • The DAZN Boxing Show

    Hosts Akin Reyes and Barak Bess discuss the future of Canelo Alvarez.

  • What to Watch: Full guide for the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (⏰ 2:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 PRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 14th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Circuit of The Americas, a 3.41-mile, 20-turn course located in Austin, Texas Qualifying: 11 a.m. […]

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Sergio Agüero breaks record for most Premier League goals scored for one club

    Agüero surpassed Wayne Rooney's record in what will likely be his final league appearance for Manchester City.

  • Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

    Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.