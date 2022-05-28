New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce on Saturday lineups; DJ Lemahieu returns

The New York Yankees play the middle game of their three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon.

First pitch is 4:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field. The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.31) will start for New York, while Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.42) will go for Tampa Bay.

The Yankees won the series opener, 3-0, on Friday.

DJ Lemahieu (wrist) returns to the lineup after missing four games.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Saturday:

Cole Train stops at the Trop.#RepBX pic.twitter.com/ijgvjfWleC — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 28, 2022

🎮 [ 𝙿𝚁𝙴𝚂𝚂 𝚂𝚃𝙰𝚁𝚃 ] 🎮 pic.twitter.com/9USPpl5JIC — Tampa Bay Devil Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 28, 2022

