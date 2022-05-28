New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce on Saturday lineups; DJ Lemahieu returns

John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read

The New York Yankees play the middle game of their three-game road series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon.

First pitch is 4:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field. The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

Gerrit Cole (4-1, 3.31) will start for New York, while Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.42) will go for Tampa Bay.

The Yankees won the series opener, 3-0, on Friday.

DJ Lemahieu (wrist) returns to the lineup after missing four games.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Saturday:

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays announce on Saturday 5/28 lineups

