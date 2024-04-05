New York Yankees push back start time of game due to solar eclipse

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York Yankees have pushed back their game against the Marlins on Monday because of the total solar eclipse, the team announced on social media.

The game, which was originally scheduled at 2:05 p.m., will be moved to 6:05 p.m.

After discussions with Major League Baseball, the scheduled start time of the Yankees-Marlins game on Monday, April 8 at Yankee Stadium has been changed from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m. All Yankee Stadium gates will open to Guests with valid tickets beginning at 3:00 p.m. The first 15,000 Guests in attendance will receive a Yankees Solar Eclipse T-Shirt presented by HubSpot. @Yankees via X

