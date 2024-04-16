York Revolution add seven more to bolster 2024 roster

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Revolution announced the addition of seven players to their 2024 roster on Monday.

The Revolution inked left-handed pitchers Aaron Fletcher and Mac Lardner, right-handed pitcher Chris Vallimont, infielders Mason Martin and Kobe Kato and catchers Paul Mondesi and Robert Chesney.

Aaron Fletcher

Fletcher has three years of Major League experience, most recently pitching nine games for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022.

Fletcher was chosen by the Washington Nationals in the 14th round of the 2018 draft after playing for the University of Houston, where he was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2018.

Fletcher debuted in the majors two years after the draft with Seattle. The left-hander has pitched 19 major league games between the Mariners and Pittsburgh.

In the minor leagues, Fletcher is 12-7 with a 3.81 ERA. He has struck out 186 hitters across 189 innings.

“When I saw him throw this offseason, the velocity was good and the movement was there on all of his pitches,” said York Revolution manager Rick Forney. “We’re going to give him the opportunity to start.”

York Revolution 2024 season guide

Mac Lardner

Lardner will be entering his fourth professional season after playing in the Oakland Athletics system for the last two years. Last season Lardner went 7-0 with High-A Lansing where he struck out 61 batters in 61.2 innings.

“(Lardner’s) got a swing and miss changeup,” Forney said. “I think he’ll do a good job in this league because he’s and strike thrower and will give you a chance to compete behind him.”

Lardner started his career with the St. Louis Cardinals from Gonzaga, going undrafted in 2020.

Chris Vallimont

Vallimont debuted in the majors last year with the Baltimore Orioles. Across five minor league seasons, Vallimont is averaging 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

“There’s a lot of good movement to his pitches, you don’t get to the big leagues in 2023 without plus stuff,” Forney said.

Vallimont was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft by the Maimi Marlins. The Erie, Pennsylvania native played collegiately for Mercyhurst University where he compiled a 21-5 record and a 2.54 ERA. In his final season as a Laker, he set a program record with 147 strikeouts, which contributed to him earning PSAC West Pitcher of the Year.

Vallimont has also pitched for the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians farm systems, spending most of the last two years in Triple-A.

York Revolution announces weekly promotion schedule

Mason Martin

Martin was a 17th round pick in the 2017 draft by the Pirates from Southridge High School in Washington. Throughout his minor league career, Martin earned GCL Most Valuable Player (2017) and Minor League Player of the Year (2019).

Martin has spent all six of his minor league seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates system. He has career numbers of 122 home runs, 128 doubles, and 418 RBIs.

“We expect him to be the presence in the middle of our lineup and deliver a lot of RBIs for us,” Forney said.

Kobe Kato

The 25-year-old is entering his third professional season. 2023 was Kato’s first full season, which he spent mostly with High-A Asheville, he hit .252, had 21 doubles, and stole 22 bases.

Kato was chosen by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2021 draft from the University of Arizona. The Aiea, Hawaii native has played mostly second base but has made starts at third base and shortstop and spent time at all three outfield positions.

The left reached Double-A Corpus Christi to start the 2024 campaign.

York Revolution to honor Brooks Robinson

Paul Mondesi

Mondesi previously played for York in 2022 where he played in 15 games for the Revolution. After his stint in York, Mondesi played with the Empire State Grays and Gary Southshore RailCats.

Before York, Mondesi spent five seasons in the Kansas City Royals organization, reaching Triple-A Omaha

Robert Chesney

Chesney, who is 24 years old, is looking to debut professionally with the Revolution. The catcher played at Pace University and Central Connecticut State.

The Revolution now have 32 players inked for the 2024 season. York begins exhibition play on Wednesday. Fan Fest will be Saturday, April 20, giving fans the first glimpse of the team, when the Revolution play the York County All-Stars at 7 p.m.

The Revolution begin their 2024 campaign in Wellspan Park on Thursday, April 25 against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.