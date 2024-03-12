New York Liberty Name Fox 5 Official TV Partner

Fox 5 was named the official TV partner of the WNBA’s New York Liberty and will broadcast games this season.

The games will be split between Fox 5, which is a local Fox affiliate, and its sister station My9. The Liberty are the first women’s professional team to secure a deal with Fox 5. The partnership extends the reach of Liberty games to more than 7.5 million households in the New York tri-state area. Local games will be streamed on the Fox Local app.

“As an organization, we are committed to bringing Liberty basketball to as many households as possible, and we are incredibly proud to enter this groundbreaking partnership with Fox 5 New York,” Keia Clarke, the Liberty’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“We’re fired up to welcome the NY Liberty and their voracious fans to our roster of incredible sports programming,” said Lew Leone, senior vice president and general manager of WNYW Fox 5 and WWOR My9. “Fox 5 cannot wait for the 2024 season tip-off to bring the exciting play of WNBA to our audience.”

Liberty games have been broadcast on the YES Network since 2019.

“We expect to have a continued relationship with the Liberty,” a YES spokesperson said.

YES also broadcasts the New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets and New York City FC. The Nets and the Liberty are owned by Joe and Clara Tsai through BSE Global, which also owns the Barclays Center where those teams play.

The Liberty, coming off an appearance in the WNBA Finals, are the fourth WNBA team to secure a TV broadcast deal ahead of the upcoming season. The Atlanta Dream, Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces all have moved all their games to Grey Television’s local broadcast affiliates.

An official broadcast schedule for the Liberty has not been announced yet. The team’s first game of the season is against the Washington Mystics on May 14.



