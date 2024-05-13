New York, Indiana tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Knicks -2; over/under is 216.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers are in a 2-2 series tie in the Eastern Conference second round. The Pacers beat the Knicks 121-89 in the last matchup. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 20 points, and Alec Burks led the Knicks with 20 points.

The Knicks are 35-17 in Eastern Conference games. New York is 22-26 against opponents over .500.

The Pacers are 32-20 in conference games. Indiana currently has the league's highest scoring offense averaging 123.3 points while shooting 50.7%.

The Knicks are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Knicks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.7 points and 6.7 assists for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Haliburton is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 42.3 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: OG Anunoby: out (hamstring), Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: out for season (foot).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.