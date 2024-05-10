Yoel Romero faces Owen Livesey in openweight grappling match at Polaris 28

Advertisement
farah hannoun
·1 min read

Yoel Romero will stay active by competing in a grappling match.

Olympic silver medalist wrestler Romero faces Commonwealth Judo champion Owen Livesey in an openweight submission grappling match at Polaris 28 (UFC Fight Pass), which takes place June 15 in Doncaster, England. Promotion officials announced the matchup Thursday.

PFL light heavyweight Romero competed in a submission grappling match against Chris Barnett at Dean Toole Promotions in 2019. Romero submitted the UFC heavyweight by Round 1 kimura.

Livesey faced former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman at Polaris 23 in March 2023, defeating him by unanimous decision.

