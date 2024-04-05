Yankees signing Rougned Odor to minor league deal: report

The Yankees are signing Rougned Odor to a minor league contract.

Odor, who last played for the Yanks in 2021, can opt out of the deal after July 1, as first reported by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

The 10-year MLB veteran played for the San Diego Padres. In 59 games he had nine doubles and four home runs with a .203/.299/.355 slash line for a .654 OPS and a below-average 83 OPS+. (He was released by the Padres on July 23 and did not catch on for the remainder of the 2023 season.)

Those numbers were in line with what he did over 102 games in the Bronx when the left-handed hitter smacked 15 home runs to go along with 12 doubles in 102 games.

But strikeouts – a problem throughout his career – were high, with 100 to just 27 walks in 361 plate appearances. Over his last three seasons totaling 296 games, he has struck out 246 times (27.8 percent of his at-bats) while batting just .204 and slugging .648 (81 OPS+).

The Padres experimented with Odor in the outfield – he made seven starts in right field – but mainly worked at second base, his primary position during his career. Odor made 111 starts at second with the Baltimore Orioles in 2022.

He is a career .230 hitter with a .710 OPS with 186 doubles and 178 home runs.