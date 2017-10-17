Yankees roast Red Sox so hard on Twitter they should delete their account

Turns out, the Boston Red Sox’s biggest loss of the year came after their season ended. The team should probably delete its Twitter account after being brutally roasted by their most hated rival, the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

And while we’re not here to pick sides, the Red Sox kinda had it coming. The team’s official account sent out a tweet with the caption “Today’s basically a holiday…” Under those words, the team posted a video of Dave Roberts’ steal in Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series.





That steal, as you probably know, is considered a pivotal moment in Red Sox’s history. It sparked the club’s amazing comeback from an 0-3 deficit in the ALCS. With the Yankees three outs from advancing to the World Series, Roberts stole that base and then scored to tie things up. The Red Sox would go on to win that game and the next three to become the first team in Major League Baseball history to win a series after being down 0-3.

The Yankees saw that tweet and responded with this:

Ah, work day for us. Game time is 5:08pm, if you're not busy. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 17, 2017





RIP, Red Sox Twitter account. There’s no coming back from that. Just delete your account now and hope no one remembers this ever happened.

Yeah, it probably wasn’t a great day to tweet that out. As the Yankees not so kindly reminded their rivals, it can’t be a holiday for them. They have to play Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at 5:08 p.m. ET. After winning Monday’s game, New York can tie the series with a win.

