Yankees reportedly hire broadcaster, former player Sean Casey as hitting coach after Dillon Lawson's firing

Sean Casey, the reported incoming Yankees hitting coach, is a member of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

After announcing the firing of hitting coach Dillon Lawson on Sunday, the New York Yankees reportedly have agreed to give MLB Network broadcaster and former All-Star first baseman Sean Casey a shot at the role.

The 49-year-old is expected to have the position at least until the end of 2023, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Monday.

Sean Casey is taking the Yankees hitting coach job. Agreed to do it through the end of 2023. @Ken_Rosenthal on it as well — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 10, 2023

This came after multiple reports that Casey would be Lawson's successor. As of earlier Monday morning, Heyman and Joel Sherman reported that the Yankees were strongly considering Casey for the job but were unsure if he would accept it.

The Yankees announced Lawson's termination shortly after losing 7-4 to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in New York, which was the team's second loss to the Cubs in the three-game series. The move marked the first time general manager Brian Cashman had fired a coach in the middle of the season in his 26-year career.

Now, New York is reportedly looking to Casey amid its offensive struggles. The team holds a .231 batting average this season, which is tied with the Detroit Tigers and Oakland A's for last in MLB. The team is also 26th in on-base percentage and 29th in hits.

Casey's lack of experience working as a minor- or major-league coach would technically make him an unconventional hire, but manager Aaron Boone also fits that profile. Both are former players who transitioned directly from the broadcast booth to coaching in the majors. Sharing even more common ground, Boone and Casey were Cincinnati Reds teammates from 1998 to 2003.

Throughout Casey's 12-year playing career, which ended in 2008, the lefty notched a .302 batting average and made three All-Star Games. In 5,644 plate appearances, he had a 10.2% strikeout rate paired with an 8.5% walk rate.

Lawson never played in the majors and took an analytical approach as the Yankees' hitting coach. It seems that Casey is bound to offer a different perspective.