Yankees place reliever Nick Burdi on IL due to hip inflammation

The Yankees' bullpen took another blow on Friday, with right-hander Nick Burdi landing on the 15-day IL (retroactive to April 17) with right hip inflammation.

Right-hander Cody Morris was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Burdi's spot on the roster.

In an additional move, outfielder Taylor Trammell -- who was claimed off waivers on Thursday -- was also added to the active roster.

Burdi was off to a strong start this season, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings over seven appearances while allowing just two hits, walking five, and striking out eight.

In addition to Burdi, New York's bullpen is without Scott Effross (back surgery), Tommy Kahnle (shoulder issue), and Jonathan Loaisiga (torn UCL).

Effross and Kahnle are expected to return this season, while Loaisiga is done for the year.