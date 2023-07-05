Yankees P Jimmy Cordero suspended for rest of season for violating MLB's domestic violence policy

Jimmy Cordero will miss the remainder of the 2023 season. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MLB announced Wednesday that it is suspending New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero for the remainder of the 2023 season for violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Cordero is placed on MLB's restricted list effective immediately. He will participate in a league-mandated evaluation and treatment policy. He'll miss the remaining 76 games of the regular season and the postseason.

The announcement didn't stipulate which section of the policy Cordero violated. It's not clear what he is accused of or if he faces pending criminal charges. The league's policy doesn't require criminal charges to enact a suspension.

Cordero hasn't addressed the suspension publicly. The Yankees released a statement in support of the suspension, declaring that "there is no justification for domestic violence."

“The Yankees are fully supportive of Major League Baseball’s investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Jimmy Cordero,” the statement reads. “There is no justification for domestic violence, and we stand with the objectives, standards and enforcement of MLB’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.”

Cordero, 31, has posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.071 WHIP with 34 strikeouts and 10 walks in 32 2/3 innings this season, his first at the MLB level with the Yankees. He joined the franchise in 2021 on a minor-league contract but hadn't pitched in MLB since 2020 with the Chicago White Sox.

He'd become a reliable middle reliever for the Yankees, who entered Wednesday at 48-38, good for third place in a competitive AL East, in which every team is .500 or better.