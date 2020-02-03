Yankees manager Aaron Boone nailed his Super Bowl prediction, down to the exact score

Nothing against our Yahoo Sports’ NFL expert picks for Super Bowl LIV, some of which were pretty good.

But if you wanted to know the final score of this year’s Super Bowl prior to kickoff, you needed to be following the New York Yankees’ manager on Twitter.

Yep, Aaron Boone absolutely nailed the score pregame.

FWIW- I’m goin w the Chiefs. 31-20. #SuperBowlLIV — Aaron Boone (@AaronBoone) February 2, 2020

It took the Chiefs scoring three touchdowns in the final six-plus minutes to do so, so this one didn’t look so hot for a while. But they did it behind the right arm of the former baseball player, Patrick Mahomes.

Congratulations to #Tigers 2014 37th-round pick Patrick Mahomes on winning MVP of his football game. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 3, 2020

(In case you’re wondering — we’re nerds, so we were — Boone was 0-for-3 lifetime against Mahomes’ father, Pat, who was a big-league pitcher for 11 years. Boone did draw a walk off Mahomes at least.)

But when it comes to this predictions biz, Boone has hit multiple bombs, it turns out. Check out what he said about his own player, Didi Gregorius, prior to Game 2 of the ALDS last year.

Guess we’re going to have to follow Boone on Twitter now. Who knows when he’ll drop future occurrence that folks can wager on.

