Yankees icon Derek Jeter joining Fox MLB team; announcement comes during Super Bowl pregame

Derek Jeter is ready for his next chapter.

During a Fox pregame show prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs, the network announced Jeter will join their MLB team, beginning in the 2023 season.

Jeter walked on set, hugging NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and former Yankees teammates Alex Rodriguez, as he was welcomed into the Fox family.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams that we’ll be reunited,” Rodriguez said while holding a Fox branded pinstripe jersey with Jeter’s name. “But here we are, Derek to the Fox family.”

Jeter then responded, “I appreciate it.”

The two former Bombers are again on the same team after playing with each other from 2004-2014 in the Bronx. The five-time Gold Glove winner will also join former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz on the Fox MLB team.

“I was on set at the World Series in Philly [last season], and Ortiz kept showing me his World Series ring,” Jeter said during the pregame telecast. “So I just figured I’d join the team now, so we could humble him a little bit.”

Last week, the five-time World Series champion was named one of the cover athletes on MLB The Show 23.

The MLB season begins on March 30, with all 30 teams in action on that day.