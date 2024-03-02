Yankees' Gerrit Cole unhappy with Daniel Vogelbach's slow home run trot

It may be early March, but tension is already brewing between the Yankees and the Blue Jays.

Gerrit Cole made his spring debut on Friday night against Toronto and his lone blemish – a two-run home run to Daniel Vogelbach – sounds like it may stick with him for a bit.

Vogelbach turned on a 96 mph fastball and launched it 370 feet into the right field seats, taking his time trotting to first base.

Cole did not seem to be a fan of it, though.

“What’s the day? Are we still in February? March 1st?” Cole asked reporters after the game. “Yeah, he enjoyed that homer.”

Cole was then asked if he would remember Vogelbach’s trot later in the season.

“I don’t forget a lot of things,” he added.

The Yankees and Blue Jays have had their fair share of bad blood in recent years.

Last season, the Blue Jays insinuated Aaron Judge was receiving signals from the dugout prior to a home run and Toronto manager John Schneider got into a shouting match with then-third base coach Luis Rojas for not being in the proper spot of the coaching box.

Blue Jays pitcher Alex Manoah has called out Cole as being the “worst cheater” while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has voiced he would never play for the Yankees.

Perhaps it may be worth watching if this spills into the regular season. The two teams will first meet April 15 at the Rogers Centre