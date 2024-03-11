Yankees' Gerrit Cole to undergo MRI on pitching elbow

Gerrit Cole will undergo an MRI on his right elbow, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters, including MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

Boone added that Cole has been having trouble with his recovery between starts, with Cole explaining that it's what he feels like during the season after 100 pitches.

Cole has made just one appearance this spring, throwing 2.0 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 1. In that outing, Cole allowed three earned runs on four hits.

The 33-year-old is coming off of one of his best seasons. Earning his first career Cy Young award for his effort, Cole pitched to a 2.63 ERA while striking out 222 hitters in 209 innings.

Cole has been everything the Yankees expected him to be when they signed him to a massive nine-year, $324 million contract prior to the 2020 season. During his four seasons in a Yankees uniform, Cole has compiled a 3.27 ERA while finishing top four in Cy Young voting three times.

The right-hander has also been extremely durable as a Yankee, making 30-plus regular season starts in the last three years (his 2020 season was just 12 starts due to the pandemic-shortened season).

The only history that Cole has with elbow issues came back in 2016, when he hit the 60-day injured list with right elbow posterior inflammation, ending his season in mid-September.

While the Yanks are obviously awaiting more info on Cole's elbow, it's fair to wonder what this means about their possible pursuit of Blake Snell. The lefty and two-time Cy Young winner is still available, and the Yankees have long been thought of as an option for him.

