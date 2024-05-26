Yankees’ Gerrit Cole throws live BP with 'chance' of rehab assignment looming

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole threw another live batting practice on Saturday and is on the cusp of actually pitching a rehab game in the near future.

Cole faced hitters at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa. He threw two 15-pitch innings.

“We hit all our goals,” Cole told the Associated Press. “We did exactly what we wanted to do today. Threw a lot of strikes, so pretty good.”

The reigning AL Cy Young winner is expected to throw another simulated game sometime next week. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters, including Newsday's Gary Phillips, before Saturday's game against the Padres that “there’s a chance” Cole could potentially start in a rehab game shortly after.

While he wouldn’t commit to that, it seems Cole is progressing fast enough that he could be joining the team sooner rather than later. Of course, it depends on how Cole feels after these simulated starts.

On Tuesday, Cole threw a live BP, faced four batters and threw 22 pitches.

Cole entered spring training without any issues but after his one start on March 1, the 33-year-old righty’s elbow was under duress and was diagnosed with nerve inflammation. The Yankees placed their ace on the 60-day IL on Opening Day and is not eligible to return to the team until late June at the earliest.