Yankees free agency and trade buzz: Frankie Montas reunion being considered

Here's the latest Yankees free agency and trade buzz during the 2023-24 MLB offseason...

Nov. 7, 9:26 a.m.

The Yankees are considering a reunion with free agent right-handed pitcher Frankie Montas, per Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Montas, whom the Yanks acquired from the Athletics at the 2022 trade deadline, was limited due to shoulder injuries the last season and a half.

He threw just 39.2 innings over eight starts after being acquired in 2022, while pitching to a 6.35 ERA.

In 2023, he pitched in just one game (in relief) late in the season after missing the bulk of the year following arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder in February.

Entering his age-31 season and with serious injury concerns, Montas -- who has a career 3.90 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in eight seasons in the majors -- will likely have to settle for a one-year deal.

Nov. 2, 7:00 p.m.

The Yankees placed Domingo German, Franchy Cordero, Billy McKinney, Matt Bowman, Jimmy Cordero, and Ryan Weber on outright waivers.

All six players had been arbitration-eligible.