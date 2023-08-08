Yankees DFA Deivi Garcia, Aaron Boone explains why

Jul 6, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Deivi Garcia (83) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees designated Deivi Garcia, the 24-year-old RHP and one-time top prospect in the organization, for assignment Monday afternoon.

"Just really has struggled to find that consistency," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Monday's 8:10 p.m. start at the Chicago White Sox, where New York began a three-game series. "Has had some injuries that derailed him a bit here in different seasons, but really just struggled -- whether it was, sometimes, the stuff would come and go, other times, the command was kind of an issue. So a guy that kind of really burst through, kind of shot through the system there in what was '19 or '20 -- yeah, it's tough.

"But it doesn't mean the end for him either. He's still a young man and still with an opportunity to get better. And as we've seen throughout this game, paths aren't always easy and linear. This game's filled with stories of ups and downs and guys that get to the big leagues early and take a hit and struggle and can re-find it or continue to make adjustments, so that opportunity's probably still there for him."

In 5 2/3 IP over two games with the Yankees this season, Garcia allowed one run on four hits (one homer) while striking out three and walking four. He did not fare much better in his 28 games (one start) this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 3-2 with a 5.67 ERA and 1.76 WHIP over the 46 IP of work.

Garcia went 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through two games (both starts) spanning 34 1/3 IP during the 2021 season in New York. The bulk of Garcia's MLB time came in 2020, when he was 21 and completed his rapid rise through the farm system, going 3-2 with a 4.98 ERA (1.19 WHIP) through six starts (34 1/3 IP).

From Bonao, Dominican Republic, Garcia inked with the Yankees in July 2015 on a $200,000 signing bonus.