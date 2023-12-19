Yankees claim Jeter Downs off waivers

Jeter is coming to Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees have claimed infielder Jeter Downs off waivers from the Nationals, the team announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Downs, who is named after Yankees legend Derek Jeter, played in six games for the Nats last season after making his big league debut for the Red Sox while appearing in 14 games in 2022.

Downs was one of the key prospects the Dodgers sent to the Red Sox when they traded for Mookie Betts ahead of the 2020 season. At the time of the trade, Downs was the No. 44 overall prospect in baseball.

During his six-season minor league career, Downs has hit .238/.337/.418 while getting time at shortstop, second base, third base, and center field.