Yankees bring 1-0 series lead over Rays into game 2

New York Yankees (26-14, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (19-20, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -127, Rays +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays leading the series 1-0.

Tampa Bay has a 13-11 record at home and a 19-20 record overall. Rays hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York is 13-8 on the road and 26-14 overall. The Yankees have gone 19-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with eight home runs while slugging .511. Randy Arozarena is 4-for-35 with three home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has seven doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Yankees. Alex Verdugo is 10-for-42 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot: 15-Day IL (leg), Jacob Waguespack: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (knee), Colin Poche: 15-Day IL (back), Peter Anderson Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (nerve), Taylor Walls: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (finger), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.