Yankees acquire RHP Jake Cousins in trade with White Sox

Fresh off completing a four-game sweep of the Houston Astros to start the season, the Yankees announced they have acquired right-handed pitcher Jake Cousins in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

New York will be sending cash for the 29-year-old reliever. Cousins was not on Chicago’s 40-man roster after signing a minor league deal in December.

Over the last three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, Cousins has pitched to a 3.08 ERA (4.12 FIP) and 1.386 WHIP over 52.2 innings and 51 appearances.

The bulk of those appearances (30 games and 30.0 innings) came in the 2021 season.

The six-foot-four righty is mainly a three-pitch pitcher, leaning heavily on a slider (close to 60 percent of his pitches) and sinker (around 30 percent).

In his three-year big league career, he has a 52.6 percent ground ball rate, a metric the Yankees typically like from pitchers.