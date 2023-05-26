Yankees' Aaron Boone receives one-game suspension for 'recent conduct' including Thursday's ejection vs. Orioles

May 6, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA;New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays ]during the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended and fined following his ejection in Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

In a statement from MLB, Boone received the one-game suspension "for his recent conduct toward Major League Umpires, including the actions following his ejection from Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles."

Boone will not manage the Yankees' series opener against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

The wording of MLB's statement suggests this suspension came down due to Boone's season-long penchant to have fiery arguments with umpires, often leading to ejections. Boone's latest ejection was the fourth of the season, most in the majors.

In the third inning of Thursday's game, Boone was seen arguing balls and strikes from the dugout to home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso. After a few moments, Moscoso ejected Boone, causing the Yankee skipper to walk out of the dugout to argue and plead his case on the field.

Prior to Friday's game, Boone said "I don't think I'm being targeted by umpires going in. They are not going to tolerate certain things. I think I'm treated fairly."

