Yahoo Sports' picks for Rams vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES — There will be a first for one of the franchises in Super Bowl LVI.

The Cincinnati Bengals are chasing their first Super Bowl. They made it twice in the 1980s, losing to the San Francisco 49ers each time. With second-year quarterback Joe Burrow leading the way, the Bengals get another shot after winning an AFC championship.

The Los Angeles Rams have won a Super Bowl, but not in Los Angeles. The Rams' lone Super Bowl came at the end of the 1999 season, when they were in St. Louis. The last NFL championship the Rams won in Los Angeles was 1951.

And this Super Bowl is in the Rams' home stadium, SoFi Stadium. They're just the second team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first, and that happened last season.

Here are the picks for Super Bowl LVI and the game's MVP from our panel of Yahoo Sports writers:

(Yahoo Sports graphic by Amber Matsumoto)