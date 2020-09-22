Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast: Week 3 Pickups - Replacing Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Everyone... and I mean everyone... is heading to the waiver wire after yet another injury-riddled weekend in the NFL. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go through each position to give you the players the experts are picking up to salvage their season.

Needless to say, running back will be a huge need for many this week. Andy and Scott both agree on the one available player you should target to replace Barkley and McCaffrey.

The wide receiver position also suffered key injuries. Is it about time we put more stock into the Jacksonville offense? The guys stay in the AFC South for your go-to tight end option as well.

Follow Dalton: @daltondeldon

Follow Scott: @scott_pianowski

