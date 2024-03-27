Xavier Musketeers guard Reid Ducharme enters NCAA's transfer portal

Xavier freshman Reid Ducharme is the sixth Musketeer to enter the NCAA's transfer portal.

There have been over 1,000 entries to the NCAA's transfer portal since it opened on March 18. Xavier has now lost a half-dozen players from the roster as freshman guard Reid Ducharme is the latest to exit.

Ducharme, who committed to Xavier in Aug. 2022 as a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.

Xavier freshmen played the most minutes of any team in the Big East this season, though Ducharme had a hard time finding the floor behind the Musketeers' talented backcourt. He scored two points over nine minutes for the year. Ducharme played one minute in Xavier's win over Seton Hall Dec. 23 and didn't appear in a game for the rest of the season, partially from a concussion sustained in the middle of the Big East schedule.

Ducharme possesses great athleticism and shooting ability, but he would've been buried on the depth chart behind returning guards Dayvion McKnight and Desmond Claude. Fellow freshman Trey Green could stick around, as well.

Ducharme is the sixth Musketeer to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, joining Kam Craft, Sasa Ciani, Kachi Nzeh, Gytis Nemeiksa and Abou Ousmane. Walk-on Brad Colbert joined the portal, as well, with Sean Miller hinting toward the end of the regular season that the former Moeller product is considering a move to a Division II program to receive more playing time.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier has lost 6 players to the NCAA's transfer portal so far