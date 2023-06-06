Xavier men's basketball to host Bryant during non-conference schedule, per report

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller

The Xavier Musketeers are scheduled to face the Bryant Bulldogs at Cintas Center during the 2023-24 college basketball season, according to a report Tuesday via Twitter from college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein.

XU and Bryant have not previously met.

The Bulldogs finished last season with a 17-13 record overall, 8-8 in the America East Conference. They earned a one-point win at Syracuse in November, but lost by 26 to the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena about one week later.

XU is scheduled to open the season against Robert Morris on Nov. 6. Jacksonville is expected to visit a few days later.

Last week, Rothstein reported that the 2023 Continental Tire Main Event in November, expected to feature the Musketeers, San Diego State Aztecs and Washington Huskies, had added the Saint Mary's College of California Gaels as a fourth headliner.

The Muskies are scheduled to host Oakland near the end of November.

Xavier confirmed it will host Houston in the 2023 Big East-Big 12 Battle in December. Winthrop also reportedly is expected to visit XU later that month.

