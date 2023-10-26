Xavier head coach Sean Miller receives 2-year contract extension through 2028-29 season

Xavier University announced a two-year contract extension with head men's basketball coach Sean Miller on Thursday, according to a press release. Miller's new deal will run through the 2028-29 season.

Miller, who returned to Xavier in 2022 after 12 seasons as the head coach at Arizona, led the Musketeers to a 27-10 season and tied the school record for Big East wins in a season at 15-5 on the way to a Sweet 16 appearance. Miller has now guided Xavier to the Sweet 16 in each of his last three seasons (2022, 2009, 2008) with the Musketeers, including one Elite Eight appearance. Xavier has made the NCAA Tournament in five of Miller's six seasons.

"I appreciate the support of (Xavier University President) Dr. (Colleen) Hanycz, Greg Christopher and the Xavier community for our program and our coaching staff," Miller said in a statement. "We are proud of the season we had last year and even more excited about the future. Xavier's tradition and the Big East Conference have always held special places in my heart. We are competing in the best league and on the biggest stage in college basketball. We have a big challenge ahead but there is no place where I would rather be."

Miller holds a 147-57 (.721) career record in six seasons at Xavier. His 147 wins at Xavier rank fourth in program history.

"There is no doubt Xavier basketball is headed in the right direction," Vice President and Director of Athletics Greg Christopher said in a statement. "When we brought Sean (Miller) back to Cincinnati, I was confidence he was best positioned to lead our program. The success we enjoyed last year − including recruiting, player development and reaching the Sweet 16 − demonstrates Sean was the right person for the Xavier program. This extension reinforces that message. Sean is an elite college basketball coach and a proven winner who understands the expectations, traditions and values of Xavier and the Big East Conference. The future is bright under his leadership."

