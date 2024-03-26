Xavier forward Gytis Nemeiksa is the latest Musketeer to enter NCAA's transfer portal

Xavier Musketeers forward Gytis Nemeiksa (50) and Georgetown Hoyas guard Jay Heath (5) chase a loose ball out of bounds in the first half of the NCAA Big East game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Names continue to be added into the NCAA's transfer portal in droves and there are now five Musketeers searching for a new opportunity elsewhere.

Xavier forward Gytis Nemeiksa, who made 20 starts last season, is the latest to enter the portal, according to a report from ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

In December, Nemeiksa was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, one which he will use elsewhere. In 34 games last season, Nemeiksa averaged 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.9% from the field.

Added as an international transfer from Lithuania late in the summer, Nemeiksa was thrust into Sean Miller's starting lineup right away with the season-ending injuries to Jerome Hunter and Zach Freemantle. Nemeiksa scored 65 points in his first six games (including a career-high 20 in Xavier's loss to Washington in Las Vegas) but struggled the rest of the way and was removed from the starting lineup after Xavier's non-conference loss to Delaware.

Gytis Nemeiksa (50) averaged 5.2 points per game in his only season at Xavier.

Nemeiksa returned to the starting lineup for 11 of Xavier's Big East games as Miller tried to shuffle the deck in the frontcourt and find the right lineup to help the Musketeers succeed. Over the last eight games of the season, Nemeiksa came off the bench and scored three points or less seven times. His playing time plummeted down the stretch, seeing the floor for just 7 combined minutes in Xavier's loss to UConn in the Big East Tournament and first-round NIT defeat against Georgia.

With Freemantle and Hunter on track to return next season and Xavier likely to add size in the transfer portal, there was a tough path forward for Nemeiksa to see solid minutes in his final year of eligibility.

Nemeiksa becomes the fourth member of Xavier's struggling frontcourt to hit the portal, joining Sasa Ciani, Kachi Nzeh and Abou Ousmane.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier Musketeers forward Gytis Nemeiksa enters NCAA's transfer portal