WVU baseball takes on Penn State tonight

May 8—MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University baseball team returns home on Wednesday to take on Penn State. First pitch from Kendrick Family Ballpark is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN2 with Clay Matvick and Mike Rooney on the call and can also be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network with Andrew Caridi and Jake Weghorst on all radio affiliates as well as the Varsity Network, WVU Gameday App, and WVUSports.com.

With large crowds expected for the game, additional free parking will be available at the Wal-Mart in University Town Centre. Fans may utilize the parking spots on the exterior of the lot, which are striped with white paint. Interior parking spots striped with yellow paint are for Wal-Mart customer parking only.

West Virginia is 28-18 this season after dropping a weekend series on the road at Cincinnati. In the Big 12, the Mountaineers are tied for second at 15-9 alongside Oklahoma State and Texas, all of whom are three games behind Oklahoma with six conference games to go.

Junior JJ Wetherholt leads the team with a .347 batting average while junior Kyle West and senior Reed Chumley share the team lead in home runs with 12.

Freshman Chase Meyer will make his first career start on the mound on Wednesday. He is currently 0-1 with a 7.82 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 12.2 innings pitched.

Penn State is 21-20 this season and is coming off a weekend where they defeated Georgetown but fell to Navy.

As a team, the Nittany Lions are hitting over .300 and are led by J.T. Marr's .412 batting average. Adam Cecere and Grant Norris each have 13 home runs

Freshman Mason Butash will make his seventh start of the season and is 1-3 with a 6.30 ERA. Connor Throneberry has a 3.09 ERA to lead all Nittany Lion relievers.