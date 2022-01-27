WSU's Tyrell Roberts joins Pac-12 Networks following standout second-half performance against Utah

Washington State student-athlete Tyrell Roberts joins Pac-12 Networks following Washington State men's basketball 71-54 victory over Utah on Wednesday, Jan. 26 in Pullman. Roberts finishes with 15 points to help the Cougars improve to 11-7 overall and 4-3 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.