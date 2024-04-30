WSU Tech Esports team wins National Championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — WSU Tech’s e-sports team brought home some hardware over the weekend after winning the NJCAAE National Championship.

There were seven students overall who participated in the tournament: five starters and two alternates: Ben Houston (captain), Layken Clark, Emma Wilder, Mason Hamm, Ramey Anderson, Levi Howard and Sam Carroll.

The National Junior College Athletic Association for Esports hosts a fall and spring season for several game titles across three tiers of competition.

The WSU Tech team played Call of Duty 4v4, League of Legends, Overwatch 2, Rainbow Six Siege and Rocket League, winning the championship in Rainbow Six Siege.

“This championship showcases our team’s resilience and ability to overcome adversity,” WSU Tech Esports coordinator Garrett Shaddix said. “Esports not only improves strategic and teamwork skills but also teaches valuable lessons in persistence. Our matches against Guilford Tech, especially, highlighted our determination to succeed despite challenges. These experiences are crucial as our students prepare for their future careers. We are proud of their hard-earned victory.”

WSU Tech said there’s a rivalry of sorts with Guilford Tech over the last two semesters. In the fall season, WSU Tech won in the regular season but lost in the regional tournament, ending up with a third-place finish at nationals.

In the spring, WSU Tech won again in the regular season but lost in the regional championship.

“We fought back to the National Championship game only to face Guilford again and, this time, beat them for the title,” WSU Tech said.

The WSU Tech Esports team is a different entity and team from the WSU Esports team. For more information about the NJCAAE, you can click here.

