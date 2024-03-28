Wrestling standout Dean Hamiti announces transfer from Wisconsin to Oklahoma State

Wisconsin's Dean Hamiti went 81-14 for Wisconsin in three seasons.

MADISON – Dean Hamiti, a Big Ten wrestling champion for Wisconsin in 2023, announced his transfer to Oklahoma State.

The 165-pound competitor was a three-year starter for the Badgers. He was a conference champion as a sophomore and the runner-up this season as a junior. He reached all-American status in the weight class as a freshman and sophomore.

He has one year of eligibility left.

Hamiti reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships this season and finished 28-4. The Joliet, Illinois, native was 81-14 in three seasons.

He announced his commitment on X on Tuesday.

“It’s been a dream of mind since I was little, I wanted to wrestle as a cowboy,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone at Wisconsin for the time spent. I’m excited for my next chapter chasting titles for OSU.”

More: 'We don't wrestle because it's easy': Wisconsin wrestler Dean Hamiti embraces challenge of defending Big Ten title

Excited to announce my commitment to Oklahoma state, it’s been a dream of mine since I was little, I wanted to wrestle as a cowboy! Thank you to everyone at Wisconsin for the time spent. I’m excited for my next chapter chasing titles for OSU pic.twitter.com/8Mqq1W2LQy — Dean Hamiti (@HamitiDean) March 27, 2024

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wrestling standout Dean Hamiti leaves Wisconsin for Oklahoma State