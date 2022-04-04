WrestleMania 38 takeaways: Johnny Knoxville and 'Jackass' crew create chaos

Night one of WrestleMania 38 lived up to the hype with the electric returns of Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin, setting the expectations high for night two of WWE's premier event being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The main event of the night – and the entire event – is the WWE Championship and Universal Championship Winner-Takes-All match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Reigns and Lesnar have faced each other twice at WrestleMania before, but the two will put their titles on the line for what is dubbed, "the biggest WrestleMania match of all-time."

Another pair of celebrities will make their WrestleMania debuts Sunday. "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville won the incredibly-entertaining anything goes match against Sami Zayn in a rivalry been in the works since the Royal Rumble in January. Former NFL punter and rising radio host Pat McAfee will also be in action, as the WWE commentator goes up against Austin Theory.

Here are the biggest takeaways from night two of WrestleMania 38:

Edge teases new faction

Edge and AJ Styles are two of the best to ever do it, so it was not surprising the two put on a great show.

Styles and Edge had one of the most technical matches of the two nights, with tons of submission moves and a clean pace throughout. After hitting a Styles Clash, Styles went to get up for a Phenomenal forearm, before United States Champion Damian Priest appeared ringside. Priest was able to distract Styles long enough as Edge hit Styles with a spear in mid-air and pin Styles.

After the match, Edge and Priest shared a demonic laugh and posed, indicating the two will soon be a force in the tag team division.

Johnny Knoxville wins chaotic anything goes match

It would only make sense for the star of "Jackass" appear in a "Jackass"-like WWE match.

To say the match between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn was weird is an understatement. We saw guest appearances from Wee Man, Party Boy, a boot meant to hit below the belt, a tazer, pyrotechnics, a bowling ball to the groin, a table full of mouse traps and a gigantic mouse trap.

Story continues

With the help of his "Jackass" costars, Knoxville deployed the giant mouse trap against Zayn before pinning him for victory. The match was full of chaos with little wrestling actually done. But it is meant to be entertainment after all.

Johnny Knoxville hits Sami Zayn with metal trash can lids.

Sasha Banks gets first WrestleMania win in tag team title match

When there's a fatal four-way tag-team match going, expect lots of action to keep the flow of the match going.

With the women's tag team titles on the line, all four teams involved hit a lot of signature moves with a tag-team twist and the momentum of the match swung all sorts of ways. In the end, the team of Sasha Banks and Naomi were able to deliver a face kick with a Banks statement to Carmella to get the pin. It was also a long time coming for Banks, as it was her first WrestleMania win in seven tries.

The women's tag team division seemed to have no direction in recent months, but having Naomi and Banks at the top could revitalize it and help establish some bona fide tag teams.

Sasha Banks (left) and Naomi celebrate after winning the women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Bobby Lashley beats Omos in battle of power

The match between Bobby Lashley and Omos was built up with both seen as two of the strongest stars on the roster, and that's exactly what we got.

The match felt like each star was trying to show off their strength over each other, before Lashley hit Omos with a spear to knock the giant down and get the win.

It was far from impressive and it lacked energy, but it was a match Lashley needed to get him back into the swing of things and a possible character turn.

RK-Bro win wildly entertaining triple threat tag-team match

WWE needed a thrilling match to carry the momentum of night one, and the triple threat match for the Raw Tag Team Championship was the perfect call.

The teams of RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle), Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) are all some of the best personalities in the company, and the match allowed each other to have their moment.

There were near falls throughout the match, but the fan favorite duo of the veteran Orton and partner Riddle put on a great ending. Riddle used Orton's signature RKO on Ford off the top rope, before Orton delivered another signature moment with the RKO on Gable as he flew off the top rope.

To add to the fun, the Street Profits and RK-Bro celebrated with Olympic gold medalist and WWE roster member Gable Steveson. Gable interrupted, only to get a suplex from Steveson.

Triple H says goodbye

A WWE icon and now executive with the company, Triple H kicked off the night with an emphatic entrance, enjoying every second as he made his way to the ring.

After the crowd chanted "thank you Hunter," Triple H took the mic to welcome the crowd to WrestleMania.

In a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, Triple H told Smith he was suffering "bad" heart failure, wondering if he would survive. He also said what happened meant the end of his wrestling career.

Triple H left his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring as he walked off and embraced his family ringside, officially closing the chapter on his time wrestling.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WrestleMania 38: Johnny Knoxville and 'Jackass' crew cause mayhem