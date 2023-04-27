Wren girls basketball standout Raina McGowens announces commitment to UNC Asheville

Wren standout guard and the 2022-23 Anderson Independent-Mail girls basketball player of the year Raina McGowens has announced her commitment to play at UNC Asheville, according to her Twitter page.

The younger sister of Charlotte Hornets guard Bryce McGowens and Long Island Nets (G-League) guard Trey McGowens, had various offers to pick from before she landed on the Bulldogs — including the Ivy League's University of Pennsylvania, Appalachian State, Oakland (Mich.) University and Presbyterian College.

McGowens had a phenomenal junior season, leading Wren to a 26-6 record and an Upper State championship, while averaging a team-leading 18.4 points, 4 assists, and 2.6 steals a game, while also grabbing 5.2 rebounds per game.

The silky-smooth guard, with a nose for getting a bucket, will look to take a leap in her game for Wren as longtime running mate Riley Stack is graduating and heading to Coastal Carolina next year.

Though McGowens got a taste of what it's going to be like without Stack this season, it'll be a brand-new experience for her to lead the Hurricanes for an entire season in 2023-24 without Stack, before she moves on to play in the Big South.

