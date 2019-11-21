WR Robert Woods, scratched last Sunday, remains away from Rams

On Sunday night, Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods was surprisingly inactive for his team’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Rams said it was due to a personal reason.

A few days later, we’re still not exactly sure what Woods is dealing with, and he’s still not back with the Rams.

Woods still wasn’t with the Rams on Thursday, as they started preparations for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

The Rams have been supportive of Woods, who had 1,219 yards last season.

According to Rams Wire, McVay said on Monday there was no concern for Woods’ wellbeing.

“No, we feel good. He’s in a good place,” McVay said, according to Rams Wire. “We feel good about where the situation is at and his wellbeing, and that’s very, very important to us.”

Clearly Woods is dealing with something important, considering he missed a key game against the Chicago Bears last week, and the Rams will wait to find out status.

The Rams could have Brandin Cooks back. He has been missing time due to a second concussion this season.

Football-wise, that would help the Rams offense if Woods is still away. It would be ideal for the Rams to have all their receivers back in the lineup against a red-hot Ravens team, but that remains to be seen.

Woods continues to be away from the team, and clearly there are things more important than football going on.

