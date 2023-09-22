Worst gift on Miguel Cabrera's farewell tour? Bottle of wine for recovering alcoholic
The Oakland Athletics are being criticized over the gift they presented to soon-to-be retired Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera on Thursday before the series opener between the teams.
They gave the 21-year veteran a bottle of wine, which could be considered a lovely way to honor a player who is a member of the 3,000-hit and 500-home run clubs, a two-time American League MVP, a four-time AL batting champion and the only triple crown winner in Major League Baseball since 1967.
Except for the fact that Cabrera spent three months in an alcohol abuse treatment center in 2010 and faced legal issues involving alcohol in 2009 and 2011. Still, none of that stopped the Athletics — or the Houston Astros or the Chicago White Sox or the Miami Marlins, the team with which Cabrera spent his first five seasons — from presenting him with alcohol to commemorate his career.
The A's also are taking heat for being cheap (although no real surprise there from the team with the lowest payroll in baseball), after presenting Cabrera a bottle of wine that is said to retail for less than $100. Sure, it was signed by Oakland's players. That's a nice, personal touch. But the whole thing just sounds like Last Minute Gift Ideas 101.
Still, Cabrera has received many thoughtful and creative gifts during his farewell tour, with some teams commemorating historic moments he achieved against them and others presenting him with items that reflect his hobbies or celebrate specific aspects of their home cities.
Here's a look at the future Hall of Famer's haul (hopefully he's got plenty of wall space and lots of extra room for storage — he's going to need it):
Angels
A custom surfboard that lists many of Cabrera's career accomplishments
Dodgers
A framed Hollywood star featuring his name
Arizona Diamondbacks
A vacation at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz.
A $10,000 donation to his foundation
Baltimore Orioles
A personalized brick from the former B&O Warehouse that overlooks right field at Camden Yards
Boston Red Sox
A No. 24 placard from the Green Monster at Fenway Park
A donation to his foundation
Chicago White Sox
A customized Tigers bench (with the back portion made out of baseballs and bats)
A bottle of Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac
A $5,000 donation to his foundation
Cincinnati Reds
A custom bat commemorating his career numbers against the Reds
Cleveland Guardians
A custom guitar in Tigers blue and decorated with his likeness, nickname and jersey number
Colorado Rockies
A portion of the Coors Field scoreboard featuring his name
A two-day stay at the Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs
Houston Astros
A cowboy hat
A bottle of wine from the vineyard of Astros manager Dusty Baker
A team-signed bottle of champagne
Kansas City Royals
A framed photo collage commemorating the 2012 game against the Royals in which Cabrera clinched the triple crown
A $10,000 donation to his foundation
Miami Marlins
A custom-designed and hand-etched humidor and cigar box
A bottle of Santa Teresa Bicentenario Ultra Añejo Rum, with customized packaging and a hand-painted bottle
Milwaukee Brewers
A customized Harley Davidson leather motorcycle jacket
A $5,000 donation to his foundation
Minnesota Twins
A custom fishing rod, fishing hat and tackle box
A silver hockey stick
A $5,000 donation to his foundation
New York Yankees
A framed painting depicting one of Cabrera's finest moments — his two-out, two-run, game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the great Mariano Rivera on Aug. 9, 2013
An autographed subway sign from the Yankee Stadium stop
A $10,000 donation to his foundation
Oakland Athletics
A team-signed bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon
Philadelphia Phillies
A framed photo collage
An autographed "DET" placard from the Citizens Bank Field scoreboard
Pittsburgh Pirates
A framed painting of Cabrera standing on Pittsburgh's Roberto Clemente bridge with the Pirates who, like Miggy, are members of the 3,000-hit club — Clemente, Honus Wagner and Paul Waner.
Seattle Mariners
A personalized apron and gift basket, both from Starbucks
A $7,500 donation to his foundation
St. Louis Cardinals
A framed photo of his 400th career home run, hit against the Cardinals' Tyler Lyons on May 16, 2015
A $3,500 donation to his foundation
Texas Rangers
A custom saddle
A $5,000 donation to his foundation
Toronto Blue Jays
A framed collage from the Aug. 22, 2021 game in which Cabrera hit his 500th career home run, off Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz
Washington Nationals
A custom rocking chair
A player-signed base
A folded American flag that has flown at the U.S. Capitol
