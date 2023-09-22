Worst gift on Miguel Cabrera's farewell tour? Bottle of wine for recovering alcoholic

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay, left, presents a bottle of wine to the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera on Tuesday at the Oakland Coliseum. It was the last farewell tour stop on the road for Cabrera, who's retiring after 21 seasons. (D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)

The Oakland Athletics are being criticized over the gift they presented to soon-to-be retired Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera on Thursday before the series opener between the teams.

They gave the 21-year veteran a bottle of wine, which could be considered a lovely way to honor a player who is a member of the 3,000-hit and 500-home run clubs, a two-time American League MVP, a four-time AL batting champion and the only triple crown winner in Major League Baseball since 1967.

Except for the fact that Cabrera spent three months in an alcohol abuse treatment center in 2010 and faced legal issues involving alcohol in 2009 and 2011. Still, none of that stopped the Athletics — or the Houston Astros or the Chicago White Sox or the Miami Marlins, the team with which Cabrera spent his first five seasons — from presenting him with alcohol to commemorate his career.

The A's also are taking heat for being cheap (although no real surprise there from the team with the lowest payroll in baseball), after presenting Cabrera a bottle of wine that is said to retail for less than $100. Sure, it was signed by Oakland's players. That's a nice, personal touch. But the whole thing just sounds like Last Minute Gift Ideas 101.

Still, Cabrera has received many thoughtful and creative gifts during his farewell tour, with some teams commemorating historic moments he achieved against them and others presenting him with items that reflect his hobbies or celebrate specific aspects of their home cities.

Here's a look at the future Hall of Famer's haul (hopefully he's got plenty of wall space and lots of extra room for storage — he's going to need it):

Angels

Miguel Cabrera, left, smiles with Angels' Mike Trout, middle, and former MLB star Albert Pujols during a ceremony Saturday at Angel Stadium. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

A custom surfboard that lists many of Cabrera's career accomplishments

A framed Hollywood star featuring his name

A vacation at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz.

A $10,000 donation to his foundation

A personalized brick from the former B&O Warehouse that overlooks right field at Camden Yards

Miguel Cabrera acknowledges the crowd as Boston Red Sox players Kenley Jansen, second from right, and Justin Turner watch Aug. 12 at Fenway Park. (Mary Schwalm / Associated Press)

A No. 24 placard from the Green Monster at Fenway Park

A donation to his foundation

Chicago White Sox

A customized Tigers bench (with the back portion made out of baseballs and bats)

A bottle of Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac

A $5,000 donation to his foundation

Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson, left, and Joey Votto, right, present Miguel Cabrera with a bat in honor of his upcoming retirement Sept. 14 in Detroit. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

A custom bat commemorating his career numbers against the Reds

Miguel Cabrera poses after being gifted a custom guitar from the Guardians on Aug. 20 in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett / Associated Press)

A custom guitar in Tigers blue and decorated with his likeness, nickname and jersey number

A portion of the Coors Field scoreboard featuring his name

A two-day stay at the Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs

Houston Astros

A cowboy hat

A bottle of wine from the vineyard of Astros manager Dusty Baker

A team-signed bottle of champagne

A framed photo collage commemorating the 2012 game against the Royals in which Cabrera clinched the triple crown

A $10,000 donation to his foundation

Miami Marlins

Miguel Cabrera smiles July 28 in Miami while being honored by the Miami Marlins, the team with which he started his career. (Marta Lavandier / Associated Press)

A custom-designed and hand-etched humidor and cigar box

A bottle of Santa Teresa Bicentenario Ultra Añejo Rum, with customized packaging and a hand-painted bottle

A customized Harley Davidson leather motorcycle jacket

A cheesehead hat

A $5,000 donation to his foundation

Miguel Cabrera holds a silver hockey stick presented by the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 15 in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn / Associated Press)

A custom fishing rod, fishing hat and tackle box

A silver hockey stick

A $5,000 donation to his foundation

Miguel Cabrera reacts as New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, left, Aaron Judge and Luis Severino, right, present him with gifts Sept. 5 in New York. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

A framed painting depicting one of Cabrera's finest moments — his two-out, two-run, game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the great Mariano Rivera on Aug. 9, 2013

An autographed subway sign from the Yankee Stadium stop

A $10,000 donation to his foundation

Oakland Athletics

A team-signed bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon

Miguel Cabrera waves to the crowd as he is honored by the Philadelphia Phillies on June 8 at Citizens Bank Park. (Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

A framed photo collage

An autographed "DET" placard from the Citizens Bank Field scoreboard

Miguel Cabrera acknowledges the crowd after receiving a painting before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 1 at PNC Park. (Matt Freed / Associated Press)

A framed painting of Cabrera standing on Pittsburgh's Roberto Clemente bridge with the Pirates who, like Miggy, are members of the 3,000-hit club — Clemente, Honus Wagner and Paul Waner.

Miguel Cabrera holds up a Starbucks gift basket given to him by the Seattle Mariners on July 16 at T-Mobile Park. (Stephen Brashear / Associated Press)

A personalized apron and gift basket, both from Starbucks

A $7,500 donation to his foundation

Miguel Cabrera, middle, stands with St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright, right, and general manager John Mozeliak on May 7 at Busch Stadium. (Tom Gannam / Associated Press)

A framed photo of his 400th career home run, hit against the Cardinals' Tyler Lyons on May 16, 2015

A $3,500 donation to his foundation

A custom saddle

A $5,000 donation to his foundation

A framed collage from the Aug. 22, 2021 game in which Cabrera hit his 500th career home run, off Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz

Miguel Cabrera sits in a rocking chair given to him by Washington Nationals catching and strategy coach Henry Blanco, left, manager Dave Martinez and Ildemaro Vargas, back right, on May 19 in Washington. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

A custom rocking chair

A player-signed base

A folded American flag that has flown at the U.S. Capitol

